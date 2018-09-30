EXCLUSIVE!

Ariana Grande Joins Pete Davidson Just Before SNL Premiere

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 30, 2018 2:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, SNL

Instagram

Ariana Grande may have canceled her Saturday Night Live performance but she was right by fiancé Pete Davidson's side to support him as he and his fellow cast members prepared to take the stage.

Before the live taping of the NBC show, the 25-year-old singer was spotted in the building, E! News has learned. A couple of hours before the episode aired, as the cast was in final rehearsals, Grande also posted on Instagram Stories a photo of Davidson, writing, "Live from NY ♥."

In the picture, the actor is wearing the same wig and suit he later wore while playing Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) in the cold open, which starred surprise guest Matt Damon as Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and which parodied his emotional appearance at last week's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. 

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Pete Davidson, Matt Damon, Brett Kavanaugh, SNL

NBC

Grande also posted another backstage photo of what appears to be a the door to Davidson's dressing room.

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, SNL

Instagram

Grande, who lives in New York City with Davidson, was supposed to be the musical guest on the season premiere but dropped out "for emotional reasons" earlier this week, SNL creator Lorne Michaels had said. The singer, who has performed on SNL before, has been mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away earlier this month at age 26.

Some of SNL's sketches paid tribute to Grande and Davidson's engagement and romance, which began this spring. During the Weekend Update segment, Davidson, playing off how lucky he still feels, made a controversial joke about her and their relationship.

Kanye West replaced Grande as the musical guest and drew controversy himself; After performing three songs throughout the episode, he launched into an impromptu onstage pro-President Donald Trump speech in the very final moments of the show, drawing mixed reactions. Most of it did not make it to air but audience member Chris Rock did post excerpts on his Instagram Stories.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , , Saturday Night Live , Top Stories , Couples , Apple News
Latest News
Brad Pitt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

North West, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, SNL

North West Dances and Cheers on Kanye West at SNL

Willow Palin, Ricky Bailey

Willow Palin Gets Married a Day After Brother Track Palin's Arrest

Chris Martin, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Chris Martin Assures Global Citizen Festival Attendees They're "All Safe" After Fence Collapses

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Gave a Special Shoutout to Ex-Boyfriend Diddy at Her Final Las Vegas Show

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Trip to NYC

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.