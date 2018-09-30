Instagram
New Teen Mom star Bristol Palin's family has had a weekend of ups and downs.
The 27-year-old's sister Willow Palin, 24, married Ricky Bailey on Saturday in their native Alaska, a day after their brother Track Palin, 29, was arrested on domestic violence charges after an alleged confrontation with a woman at his home. He has denied any wrongdoing, according to CNN. He remains in custody as of Sunday morning, jail records show. The siblings' mom Sarah Palin and the rest of her five kids have not commented on the arrest.
Willow posted on Instagram a black and white photo from the wedding, showing her kissing her new husband at their table.
"The most perfect day ❤️," she wrote.
Her mother posted on Instagram photos of her son Trigg Palin, 10, and other family members getting ready at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge.
"Happiest day. Ever," wrote the former Republican vice presidential candidate.
Her youngest daughter Piper Palin, 17, posted on her Instagram stories a photo of Willow, who wore a white, lace mermaid-style bridal gown with a long train.
"The most beautiful bride ever," she wrote.
Willow did not post photos from the wedding but she did share a selfie of her sporting hair extensions before her big day.
Willow and Ricky, who have been together for at least five years, got engaged last December at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Days earlier, Track was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and felony burglary following an alleged confrontation with his father and Sarah's husband, Todd Palin. In June, Track pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass as part of a plea deal and his assault charge was dismissed.
In 2016, Track was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault involving a female, interfering with a domestic violence report and possession of a weapon while intoxicated. He was convicted of the latter charge while the first two were dismissed by the prosecution.