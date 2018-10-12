SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Reliving Drew Barrymore's Most Iconic Roles, From E.T. to Never Been Kissed

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 8:00 AM

Drew Barrymore, Never Been Kissed

20th Century Fox

Drew Barrymore has had one of the best careers in Hollywood which is why we are so happy that she is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist!

As we prepare for the upcoming People's Choice Awards in November, we've been taking a look back at some of the finalists and their amazing roles in both film and television.

Even though Barrymore is up for Comedy TV Star of 2018 for her role in Santa Clarita Diet, the majority of her career has been full of rom-coms, action films and of course comedies.

Whether you fell in love with her in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982, or you regularly watch Never Been Kissed or The Wedding Singer when you need a pick-me-up, Barrymore's catalog has something for everyone.

In fact, when you look at all of the characters she's portrayed over the years it's wild how many different people she's managed to accurately depict and make us love watching.

There's been the Charlie's Angels films and Riding in Cars With Boys to Scream and Whip It and all of them make us love the California native even more.

The good news is that if you love Barrymore as much as we do—especially in Santa Clarita Diet—there is still time to give her your vote for Comedy TV Star of 2018.  

Voting for the final round of the PCAs does however end on Friday, Oct. 19, so don't wait too long to make your vote heard!

Drew Barrymore, E.T.

Universal Pictures

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Drew Barrymore caught everyone's attention in 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial as the adorable Gertie. Seriously, we know this was about an alien trying to go home, but Barrymore really stole the show with her cuteness.

Drew Barrymore, Boys on the Side

Warner Bros. Pictures

Boys on the Side

When three women take a road trip together to California, their different lives become connected and they find the friends they never knew they needed in Boys on the Side.

Drew Barrymore, Batman Forever

Warner Bros. Pictures

Batman Forever

The mother of two plays Sugar, Edward Nygma AKA The Riddler's (Jim Carrey) employee and arm candy in Batman Forever as Nygma tries to take down Batman.

Scream

Dimension FIlms

Scream

Barrymore nailed her scream in the 1996 horror film that started the now-iconic thriller franchise.

90s Movies Couples, The Wedding Singer, Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore

New Line Cinema

The Wedding Singer

The Wedding Singer marked the first film that Barrymore and Adam Sandler played love interests and we are forever grateful. In the film, Julia (Barrymore) is a waitress who is engaged to the wrong guy, luckily she meets Robbie (Sandler), a wedding singer, who is also engaged and the two end up right where they belong.

Cinderella, Ever After, Drew Barrymore

20th Century Fox

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

This 1998 romance film takes a fresh approach to the tale of Cinderella. In the movie, Barrymore plays Danielle (the Cinderella of the movie), who is left to the hands of her evil stepmother and stepsisters after her father dies. What's different about this version of the fairy tale is that Danielle rescues herself and still manages to find her prince...with the help of Leonardo da Vinci, her fairy godmother.

Drew Barrymore, Never Been Kissed

20th Century Fox

Never Been Kissed

Josie grossy AKA Josie Geller (Barrymore) goes back to high school to research a big newspaper story and discovers that it's pretty much the same, even if this time around she's more popular and finds romance.

Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore, Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels

Hello, Charlie! Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu team up as detectives with a mysterious boss in this 2000 movie reboot of the iconic Charlie's Angels TV series from 1970s. Together they kick butt, solve crimes and look good doing it.

Drew Barrymore, Riding in Cars With Boys

Columbia Pictures

Riding in Cars With Boys

In Riding in Cars With Boys, Barrymore portrays a single mother in the 1960s who always wanted to be a writer, but her life gets complicated when she gets pregnant at 15 with a baby boy. Throughout the film you see her push through a failed marriage, a troubled family and being a mom with a career. 

Drew Barrymore, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Columbia Pictures

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

In 2003, the Angels reunited to investigate a series of murders that took place after the witness protection profile database was stolen. 

Funny Gals, Funniest Moments, Drew Barrymore, 50 First Date

Columbia Pictures

50 First Dates

Lucy (Barrymore) is the girl of Henry's (Sandler) dreams in this romantic comedy, but there is one major problem...she has short-term memory loss and never remembers him, even have 50 first dates!

Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymor, Fever Pitch

Darren Michaels/20th Century Fox

Fever Pitch

All is fair in love and baseball in this 2005 rom-com starring Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon. Despite being in love, Lindsay (Barrymore) must decide whether or not she can handle her boyfriend Ben's (Fallon) other love...the Boston Red Sox.

Drew Barrymore, Music and Lyrics

Warner Bros. Pictures

Music and Lyrics

When a washed-up singer (played by Hugh Grant) needs to compose a hit for a teen sensation in a matter of days he teams up with the quirky wordsmith Sophie (Barrymore) and hilarity ensues. 

Drew Barrymore, He's Just Not That Into You

New Line Cinema

He's Just Not That Into You

The 43-year-old actress plays Mary, a single woman trying to find love in a time where people get dumped on social media, over the phone, via email and so many more terrible ways. Her character is only one of the many storylines followed in this romantic comedy which connects arcs based on friendships and love.

Whip It, Kristen Wiig, Drew Barrymore, Zoe Bell, Eve, Ellen Page, Andrew Wilson, Krissy Krash

Darren Michaels/Fox Searchlight

Whip It

The California native both directed and starred in this 2009 film, which followed the lives of a group of badass roller derby chicks in Austin, Texas.

Drew Barrymore, Blended

Warner Bros. Pictures

Blended

In 2014, Barrymore teamed up with Sandler once again for Blended, which tells the tale of what happens after a bad blind date somehow leads to being stuck together at a resort for families. With the help of their kids, their attraction grows and love could be on the table after all.

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet

Beginning in 2017, Barrymore took on the role of Sheila in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet. In the series, which has a third season coming out next year, Sheila and her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) are real estate agents in Santa Clarita, California whose lives take a dark turn after Shelia dies and comes back as a zombie who eats people.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

