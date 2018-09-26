SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Darren Criss Has the Most Lovably Humble Reaction to Being a PCAs Finalist

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 4:03 PM

Coming off his big Emmy win last week, Darren Criss has lots of reasons to celebrate and he can add another one to the list because he is a finalist for Drama Star of 2018 for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story at the People's Choice Awards.

Yet, you won't catch the Glee alum campaigning for the award because he wants to leave the decision up to the people.

"Well, it is the People's Choice so I don't know if I can turn the tide in what the people want but if the people feel like voting for me—cool," Criss exclusively told E! at We Day UN on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

"But the people can do what the people God damn well please," the he continued.

Criss was even gracious enough to shout-out fellow PCAs finalist, 13 Reasons Why.

"I won't take offense if the people want 13 Reasons Why. They are younger and prettier," the San Francisco native quipped.

The 31-year-old actor is competing directly against the Netflix hit's lead actress Katherine Langford for Drama Star of 2018. 13 Reasons Why is also nominated for Show of 2018, Drama Show of 2018 and Bingeworthy Show of 2018.

Criss did coyly acknowledge he wouldn't mind your votes.

"I feel validated so it's ok," the singer explained.  "People can do what they want. But sure, vote for me."

Did Criss captivate you with his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story or does another contender have your vote? 

No matter which finalist you pick, be sure to vote before before Friday, October 19 and check out the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11. 

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

