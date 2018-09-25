Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Can Now Be Yours—Sort Of

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 2:26 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Official Engagement Photos

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

Have you ever dreamed of being a royal? Is Meghan Markle your style icon? If so, Buckingham Palace is allowing those dreams to get one step closer to reality.

The Buckingham Palace Shop is now selling a replica of the Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring that Prince Harry proposed to her with while they were relaxing in their Kensington Palace cottage roasting chicken. The royal gift shop describes the three crystal ring as "made of sparkling crystals set on palladium plated metal." It can also be part of a trio with matching earrings and a necklace, too. The jewelry costs £30, which comes out to just about $40.

The Buckingham Palace version does strike a great resemblance to Markle's ring. The three stones in her ring bear an important meaning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The ring's main stone hails from Botswana, which holds a special place in both of their hearts. Prince Harry visited the country as a kid right after his mom died and refers to the country as his "second home." In August, the two also went there on a romantic outing for her birthday. The outer diamonds are from his late mother Princess Diana's collection.

Markle and Prince Harry first showed off the ring at an official photo shoot in November, not long after the proposal. 

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton are both style icons in the United Kingdom and around the world. In 2017, the former Suits star came in one spot ahead of the Duchess of Cambridge in a roundup of fashion influencers by Lyst. "Meghan proved her royal style credentials this year, wearing heritage British brands Barbour, Hunter and Burberry," the site said.

2018, however, was a bit different. According to eBay's annual UK retail report, Middleton still reigns supreme as the fashion inspiration. The Evening Standard  reports that the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy and giving birth to Prince Louis sparked interest in maternity coats. Markle's wedding dress also garnered an uptick in searches for Givenchy.

If Markle's engagement ring copy is still giving you royal fever, there are plenty of other ways to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's special day, including mugs, plates and tea towels.

Sept. 25 marks a special occasion for the married couple. On this day last year, Markle and Prince Harry were spotted for the first time together at the Invictus Games in Toronto. The two of them walked around the event holding hands and dressed in casual clothing. Prince Harry officially confirmed their romance in November 2016 after Kensington Palace released a statement defending Markle from "sexism and racism of social media trolls."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

