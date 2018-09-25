Meghan Markleis flying solo for the first time.

The Duchess of Sussex successfully completed her first royal outing without her hubby, Prince Harry, by her side on Tuesday.

And while the new royal couldn't be more different from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, fans of the royal family couldn't help but compare the two women's debut solo engagements.

To start, the Duchess of Cambridge performed her royal duties at a formal charity dinner, six months after she tied the knot to Prince William in 2011. The event, which Prince Charleswas originally slated to attend, was an A-list soiree held at Clarence House intended to raise money for the Prince's charity, In Kind Direct.

While mingling with other attendees, the then-newlywed Kate donned a vintage Amanda Wakeley gown. The silver gown lightly flowed down Middleton's slim figure and was accented with jewel-encrusted straps and jewelry.

Meghan, on the other hand, visited the Royal Academy of Arts in central London for the opening of the Oceania art exhibit.