Ariana Grande Hints She Won't Be Touring for a ''Long Time''

Ariana Grandeis taking her time to return to the concert stage.

On Monday, the pop star hinted on Instagram that it will be quite some time before she goes on tour for her Sweetener album.

The news came to light when one fan excitedly wrote on Instagram, "Why buy the iPhones when you can save that money for Meet & Greet for Ariana's next tour?"

However, Grande warned in a since-deleted comment, "u gonna be saving for a looooong time."

The singer's team indicated this was the case last week, when they wrote in a statement: "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."