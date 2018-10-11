Last month, E! announced its list of finalists for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and it's no surprise that Bryce Dallas Howard made the list!

The California native has made a big splash over the past few years thanks to her role as Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World franchise and since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came out this summer fans are all-in on Howard.

In fact, it's her role in that summer blockbuster that has earned her a spot as one of the finalists up for Female Movie Star of 2018. The red-haired beauty will be facing off against Scarlett Johansson for Avengers: Infinity War, Lily James for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and both Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock for Ocean's 8.

The competition is fierce, but with your votes, the dino girl AKA Jurassic World hero could take home the trophy!