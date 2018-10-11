Take a Look Back at Bryce Dallas Howard's Memorable Roles Now That She's a People's Choice Awards Finalist

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 5:00 AM

ESC: Heroine Footwear, Bryce Dallas Howard

Last month, E! announced its list of finalists for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and it's no surprise that Bryce Dallas Howard made the list!

The California native has made a big splash over the past few years thanks to her role as Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World franchise and since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came out this summer fans are all-in on Howard.

In fact, it's her role in that summer blockbuster that has earned her a spot as one of the finalists up for Female Movie Star of 2018. The red-haired beauty will be facing off against Scarlett Johansson for Avengers: Infinity War, Lily James for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and both Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock for Ocean's 8.

The competition is fierce, but with your votes, the dino girl AKA Jurassic World hero could take home the trophy!

Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over People's Choice Awards Nom

Since this is one tough category to vote on, we thought we'd help you out a little bit and remind you why Howard is such a good choice.

The simple answer is because she is such a versatile actress. Not only is her performance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom worthy of an award, but throughout her career she's proven that she has some serious acting chops.

Whether it was playing Hilly Holbrook in The Help or Kay in Gold alongside Matthew McConaughey, Howard is an amazing actress and she deserves your votes!

Not convinced? Take a look back at the 37-year-old actress's best roles thus far below and then you'll see how great she really is.

PS: Don't forget to cast your vote for Howard and all of your other favorites by Friday, Oct. 19 when the final round of PCAs voting ends.

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

Bryce Dallas Howard, Lady in the Water

Warner Bros.

Lady in the Water

Bryce Dallas Howard appeared in a few of her father Ron Howard's movies over the years, but her first big role was as Story in Lady in the Water. Story is a bedtime story character trapped in our world trying to make her way back home with the help of an apartment building superintendent and his tenants. 

Bryce Dallas Howard, David Oyelowo, As You Like It

HBO Films

As You Like It

In 2006, Howard starred in the Golden Globe nominated film As You Like It. She played Rosalind, the daughter of Duke Senior who is banished from the kingdom after falling in love with a man named Orlando. After she leaves, she changes her appearance and tests Orlando's love all while hiding out from her royal family.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Spider-man 3

Columbia Pictures

Spider-Man 3

In the third Spider-Man film, Howard took on the role of Peter Parker's love interest Gwen Stacy.

Bryce Dallas Howard, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Summit Entertainment

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The California native stepped into Rachelle Lefevre's shoes in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse where she replaced the actress as the evil vampire Victoria. 

Bryce Dallas Howard, The Help

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/ DreamWorks SKG

The Help

The Help was a major role for a lot of stars including, Emma Stone, Viola Davis and of course Howard who played Hilly Holbrook. The film won an Oscar and told the story of an aspiring author in the 1960s who decides to write a book about the civil rights movement depicting the African American maids' point of view on the families they work for.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jurassic World

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World

In 2015, the red-haired actress joined the cast of Jurassic World, which is the next chapter in the Jurassic Park world. Howard plays Claire, who works with Owen (Chris Pratt) to try and save the new Jurassic Park theme park when a hybrid dinosaur goes on a killing spree.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford, Pete’s Dragon

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Pete's Dragon

In Pete's Dragon, the 37-year-old actress plays Grace, a park ranger who finds an orphan named Pete who has been living in the forest with his best friend Elliot...who is a dragon!

Gold, Matthew McConaughey, Bryce Dallas Howard

The Weinstein Company

Gold

Kenny Wells (Matthew McConaughey) was desperate for a lucky break when he teams up with a geologist to find gold in the jungles of Indonesia. When he does find gold his whole world is turned upside down, including his romance with Kay (Howard).

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Studios/Amblin Entertainment, Inc./Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) team back up in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom when the island's dormant volcano comes to life and threatens the remaining dinosaurs that inhabit it.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

