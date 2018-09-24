Meghan Markle Plays Ball in Heels Alongside Prince Harry at Coach Core Awards

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 8:37 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a very active start to their week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived to Loughborough University on Monday for the Coach Core Awards, where they met with this year's 60 graduating apprentices. Coach Core was established in 2012 by the Royal Foundation to "harnesses the power of sport and its ability to change lives and empower young people," Kensington Palace tweeted Monday.

For the appearance, Meghan wore a royal blue Oscar de la Renta top paired with black Altuzarra pants and heels. Ahead of the award ceremony, Meghan and Harry teamed up with the Coach Core graduates for a game of netball.

Meghan Markle Hosts First Palace Event With Her Mom and Prince Harry by Her Side

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Video posted on social media by the Daily Mail's Rebecca English shows Meghan and Harry in the school's gym with the graduates. In the footage, we can see Meghan throwing a ball while participating in a game with a group of the graduates.

This appearance comes just days after Meghan hosted her first event at Kensington Palace with Harry and her mom Doria Ragland by her side. The event honored the launch of the cookbook Together, which features recipes from the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London. Meghan also delivered a speech in front of attendees about the cookbook and what it means to her.

"Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love," she said. "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, your warmth, your kindness and also to be able to be in the city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. It's 12 countries represented in this one group of women—it's pretty outstanding."

