Watch Paul Rudd Improv on the Set of Ant-Man and the Wasp

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 9:00 AM

There's a reason why everyone in Hollywood wants to work with Paul Rudd.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the bonus features for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp (available on digital Oct. 2 and on Blu-ray Oct. 16). Watch as Rudd makes his co-stars laugh with his ingenious improv. "Paul has this great quirkiness, this little twinkle," Michael Douglas says of the "wonderful" actor, who portrays Scott Lang. "He comes up with some great, clever lines."

In fact, Rudd is credited as a writer with Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. As co-star Judy Greer notes, "Paul, on set, on the fly, can make anything funny."

Bobby Cannavale, who returns as police officer Jim Paxton, wasn't at all surprised. "Scott's devotion to his family, to his little girl, is something that I very much liked and appreciated. I think the fun that we have on set sort of translates onto the screen," he says. "Paul's a really good friend of mine, Judy Greer's a great friend of mine, so we just do a lot of laughing on set."

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Marvel Studios

Additional Blu-ray and digital bonus features include a director's intro with Peyton Reed, never-before-seen Stan Lee outtakes, deleted scenes and a special effects demonstration.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, which debuted at No. 1 when it hit theaters July 6, also stars David Dastmalchian, Laurence Fishburne, Abby Ryder Fortson, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer and T.I. The movie follows Scott as he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man—something that only gets more complicated when Hank Pym (Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Lilly) urge him to help rescue Janet van Dyne (Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm. Making matters worse? Ghost (John-Kamen) arrives on the scene and threatens to thwart their plans.

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp is available on digital Oct. 2 and on Blu-ray Oct. 16.

