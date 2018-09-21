Pregnant Porsha Williams May Have Revealed Her Baby's Sex

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 2:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Bravo

Is Porsha Williams pregnant with a baby girl?

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced on Wednesday that and boyfriend Dennis McKinley are expecting their first child together. A source told E! News Williams' pregnancy will be featured on the 11th season of the Bravo reality show, which is set to premiere in November.

On Friday, Williams commented on a photo of babies napping on hair salon chairs, which hair extensions and beauty mogul Ming Lee posted on her Instagram page.

"Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol," Williams wrote.

She did not respond to fans' comments speculating that she is expecting a girl.

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

Also on Friday, Williams shared new photos of herself on set.

Williams' pregnancy comes several years after she suffered a miscarriage. She told People that her current pregnancy "came from the left," and has brought her and McKinley closer together.

"Because you realize, when it sets in, that you are actually bringing a life to this world—that you have become [a] family overnight," she said. "So, now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we're going to have."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Porsha Williams , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Saint West

Kim Kardashian Just Proved Saint West Is Kanye West's Mini-Me

Joaquin Phoenix, The Joker

See How Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Compares to Past Transformations

ESC: Fall Boots, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Shows 4 Ways to Layer Dresses in the Fall

Joaquin Phoenix, The Joker

See How Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Compares to Past Transformations

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, Live or Die

Noah Cyrus Has No Idea Who Released Her Music Video With Lil Xan

Kylie Jenner Colors Hair Pink for Jordyn Woods' Birthday

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.