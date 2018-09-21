Kylie Jenner Sells Spare Home and Vacant Lot for $12 Million

Are you keeping up with Kylie Jenner's real estate? Because she is becoming quite the house flipper.

For the first time in years, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul now owns just one home. Kylie recently unloaded a more than 7,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom house in the upscale gated community of Hidden Hills, California, for $6.7 million in an off-market deal, Variety reported this week.

Kylie, who is estimated to be worth $900 million, had bought the property, located not far from her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian's homes, for just over $6 million in 2016. The house sits on almost 4.5 acres and was built in 2014. It contains a pool, light hardwood floors, a large center island chef's kitchen with white and black stone counters, a wine cellar, fountains, and a four-car garage.