On Friday, Kylie Jenner brought her baby girl Stormi Webster with her to pick up a few magazines. But not just any magazines.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder stopped at a newsstand in Los Angele to get multiple copies of the latest GQ, which features her and her beau and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, on its cover, as well as the latest Forbes, which features her on the cover of its "Richest Self-Made Women" issue. She ranks No. 27 on the list, with an estimated $900 million fortune.

Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods filmed the reality star walking to the newsstand while carrying her daughter.