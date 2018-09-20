Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Shares First Photo With New Boyfriend

Briana DeJesus is dipping her feet back into the dating pond.

On Wednesday night, the Teen Mom 2 star surprised fans on Instagram when she posted a photo with a new man.

"My sweet love, thank you for shining your light into the darkness that was surrounding me," she shared while posing in front of a roller coaster during date night. "#wealmostdiedonthatridetho lol."

So who is this new man making Briana smile from ear to ear?

According to reports, the special guy is Johnny Rodriguez. Soon after, however, Briana cryptically tweeted: "His name is not even Johnny smh. People are so weird." As for her relationship status with this new guy, the proud mom said it's all very fresh.

"It's nothing crazy and it's relatively new," she told Radar Online. "There's no 'other baby mama' craziness to deal with."