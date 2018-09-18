The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki has a leading lady in his life. Her name is Alaina Meyer.

In the past two months, both Galecki and Meyer have made their relationship Instagram official. The Roseanne actor uploaded a black-and-white photo of himself laughing with the caption "Michigan bound" and credited her for taking the picture. On July 15, Meyer added a picture of her holding up a polaroid photo of herself, Galecki and Dee Larson. On Monday night, Galecki and Meyer each shared pictures before the Emmys.

Since then, the two have been all smiles in their pictures together from all over the country.

Here are five things to know about Meyer amid their budding romance.