The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation advocates for wildlife and environmental protection to help save animals and the planet, but apparently the organization's namesake prevented something else from extinction all on his own.

That's right: Leonardo DiCaprio salvaged cargo shorts for all of mankind, according to Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

The foundation just celebrated its twentieth anniversary and had a gala on Saturday night in Sonoma, Calif., which included a performance by Coldplay. Before Martin and his band began their set, the "Fix You" singer praised DiCaprio for his dedication to environmental and sartorial choices. Martin said, "I studied him very closely for about five or six years and what became clear to me was his unbelievable service, his commitment to the business of cargo shorts."

He continued admiring the Inception actor's devotion to this one item of clothing. "This is a guy, he's seen cargo shorts and he said, 'I'm going to save these shorts from extinction. They should have gone out about 25 years ago. I'm personally going to fund the sort of renaissances of cargo shorts,'" Martin added.

Perhaps DiCaprio really needed the extra pocket space.