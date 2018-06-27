by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 11:40 AM
Leonardo DiCaprioand Brad Pitt are ready for Hollywood.
While much has been said about the star-studded upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio took intrigued fans inside the movie when he shared a first look at the film on Instagram on Wednesday.
In the stylish shot, the Oscar winner is posed alongside his co-star Pitt, both sporting themed ensembles and oozing with swagger.
Naturally, the photo has attracted millions of likes and endless comments since the actor shared it in the morning. As has been previously reported. DiCaprio will be portraying Rick Dalton, a washed-up Western actor who lives next door to Sharon Tate, while Pitt will fill the role of stunt double Cliff Booth.
The plot of the film takes place at the time of the Manson Family murders in the summer of 1969, with Margot Robbie as Tate and Emile Hirschas Jay Sebring, one of the Manson family's victims.
In addition to reuniting DiCaprio with his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Robbie, the movie will also bring together Pitt with his Ocean's Thirteen co-star Al Pacino, who has been cast as Marvin Shwarz, Dalton's agent.
The movie will also star Burt Reynolds, James Marsden and Dakota Fanning among several other notable actors.
The film, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, is due out in summer 2019.
Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?