Charlie Puth and Halston Sage Fuel Romance Rumors

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 2:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Charlie Puth, Halston Sage

Instagram

Charlie Puth and Halston Sage ignited rumors of a romance when they were spotted cozying up at the Yellow Ball for New York Fashion Week.

The "Attention" singer shared a cute photo of himself and the Orville actress, in which Halston is adorably perched on Charlie's lap. In the picture, the duo is still wearing the designer clothes they sported for the A-list event hosted by Pharrell Williams and American Express at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. Halston wore a lovely black, strapless dress, while Charlie sported a classic tuxedo.

Other attendees included Coca RochaAlicia KeysMissy Elliot and A$AP Ferg

Their appearance together at the Yellow Ball comes after the pair opted to go solo for the launch of Prada's Linea Rossa collection. 

The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer was formerly linked to Bella Thorne, which followed up a string of rumored relationships with famous artists like Selena Gomez.

Read

Charlie Puth Gets Choked Up Talking About Mac Miller's Death

While his romance with Thorne was very real—fans might remember the Tyler Posey love triangle—any relationship he might have had with Selena was strictly casual. 

After Charlie insinuated he and Gomez had a fling in an interview with Billboard in February, a source told E! News, "They have never been anything more than friends." Nonetheless, the rumored romance inspired the songs "Attention" and "How Long."

Halston, meanwhile, was rumored to be dating her Orville co-star Seth MacFarlanethis past year. She also dated Zac Efronin 2014, after co-starring with him on The Neighbors

It looks like we are going to need to pay "Attention" to this potential couple. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Charlie Puth , Couples , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Leslie Moonves, Les Moonves, Julie Chen, 2015

Inside Julie Chen's Complicated World as Les Moonves' Wife and Host of 2 CBS Shows

Chris Pratt Introduces Katherine Schwarzenegger to His Family

Why Heidi Klum Ignored Drake's Text Messages

Nicole Kidman Thinks Everyone Should Vote Keith Urban for PCAs

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Thinks Husband Ryan Reynolds Deserves Her People's Choice Awards Style Icon Nomination

Paige, Total Divas

Paige Is Back! Get Ready for Her Total Divas Return With a Look at Her Most Transformative Year Yet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.