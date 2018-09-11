Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Dad Are Closer Than You Thought

We know Justin Bieber loves Hailey Baldwin, but what about Stephen Baldwin?

As the newly engaged singer slowly but surely plans his upcoming wedding, it appears a solid relationship continues to grow between the groom and his future father-in-law.

The pair was spotted in Grand Rapids over the weekend where they were attending CityFest West Michigan.

While Justin wasn't one of the performers, fans quickly captured video and photos of the "Baby" singer hanging out with Hailey's dad. In fact, one user caught the pair hugging it out as they explored the family-friendly event.

"This isn't surprising. Stephen and Justin have known each other for fourteen years. As a good future father-in-law, Stephen is making sure to spend time with Justin," a source shared with E! News. "Stephen was the same way with Alaia's husband before they married."