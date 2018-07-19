Hop on Board Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Post-Engagement Road Trip

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 5:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are taking their love story all across the country.

Ever since the "Baby" singer popped the question to his supermodel girlfriend in the Bahamas, the Hollywood couple has been celebrating their engagement in multiple parts of the United States.

Earlier this week, the pair was spotted enjoying some time on the West Coast. And no, we're not talking about Hollywood and Los Angeles.

Instead, the duo appeared in Washington where they celebrated Pastor Chelsea Smith's birthday and stopped in Dote Coffee where they ordered milk lattes. "They seemed to be a happy couple," a source shared with E! News. "They looked to be enjoying their Wednesday and time in Bellevue."

In fact, Justin and Hailey have remained by each other's sides as they've explored several neighborhoods.

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

@Jennyhyun7

It started last weekend when the duo headed to the 305 partly because of Miami Swim Week. When Hailey wasn't attending ROXY's Miami Swim Soiree with close friend and surfer Kelia Moniz, the model lounged poolside with Justin at a cabana near the SLS South Beach pool.

"They seemed extremely happy and loving," a source shared. "They were steps away from the pool party at the Hyde Beach lounge with over a thousand people nearby."

Next stop on their road trip was Atlanta where the couple had some fun at Top Golf and enjoyed dinner at Fuji Hana East Cobb restaurant.

Photos

Hailey Baldwin's Most Glamorous Wedding-Inspired Looks

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

"Look who is here again last night! Justin Bieber, his fiancé and friends," the restaurant shared on Facebook. "Thank you JB and friends for dining with us and take pictures with us, that was awesome."

And while they may be A-list stars, both Justin and Hailey appear to be friendly with polite fans as they visit businesses including the local Starbucks.

"He was so happy every time we congratulated him. They held hands a lot of the day," an eyewitness shared. "Justin was sweet."

As to where these two may head next, your guess is as good as ours. Ultimately, the couple appears to be enjoying any and all time together as they begin the next chapter in their relationship.

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Justin previously wrote on Instagram. "You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

—Additional reporting by Taylor Bryant and Miana Massey

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Danica Patrick, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Christmas Tree

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Cutest Pics

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Split

Exclusive: "Bachelor" Star Lauren B. Tries on Wedding Dresses

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are in a ''Great Place:'' Relive Their Ups and Downs Through the Years

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Find Themselves at the Same Party as Tinashe

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Attends ESPYS With Sophia Hutchins: 5 Things to Know About Her Rumored Girlfriend

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.