"I can see why Emily was so upset. Just as Tamra had said, when someone talks crap about your husband/partner, ‘GAME ON.' Kelly had no reason to go up to Steve or for that matter attack Shane over this. Kelly should have never brought this up at Eddie's party," Vicki wrote. "It wasn't the time or place. Kelly was obviously looking for drama, so why did she bring up an issue that had already been resolved? It's time for Kelly to find something else to talk about—how about herself—and leave me out of her drama. I think she's looking for attention and sympathy but is going about it the wrong way."

Shannon Beador seems to be Team Kelly, at least by her account of the event.

"I can't believe that Steve was standing with Emily's husband. I had no idea who he was. It was odd to me that he started to pipe in with comments to Kelly after Steve walked away. He didn't know anything about the situation and should have kept quiet. The icing on the cake was when Emily became irate and threatened to kill Kelly. That is not appropriate party etiquette, especially for an attorney/party planner," she wrote.