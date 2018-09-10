by Johnni Macke | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 1:27 PM
In New York City, the dedicated detectives, err, we mean, in America, the people have spoken and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is up for a 2018 E! People's Choice Award. Dun-dun!
Not only is the actress, who plays Detective Olivia Benson happy about her nomination, but longtime co-star and friend Ice-T is ready to do anything it takes to get her the votes she needs to win the category of Drama TV Star of 2018.
While gearing up to take part in Michael's Make Off! challenge on Saturday, Ice-T revealed that he's ready to help Hargitay win in any way possible...even if that means hacking the voting site.
"I'm gonna hack the site," Ice-T told E! News over the weekend about his tactic to help his SVU co-star.
"I saw the button and I tried to push it and it wouldn't push on my phone," he continued. "I showed her, [and] she said, ‘this is broke, get this fixed!' I'm going to do what I can."
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
Although we're not sure if the actor, who plays Detective Fin Tutola, is serious about hacking the site, he is serious about the show's leading lady and how special she is in real life.
"The beauty of Mariska is that not only is she a great actress, she's a really nice lady. She's a wonderful person so, anything that happens for her, she deserves it," he explained.
Over the years the two have grown as friends and now that the series is entering its 20th season it's no surprise that the actors have an even stronger bond than before.
"Me and her have become incredible friends. I always tell Mariska, I say, there are two women in my life, now three," he said.
"You have Chanel, you have Coco my wife and you Mariska, but I've made more money with you Mariska. So, you're up there baby."
If you need another reason to vote for Hargitay for this year's PCAs then just take a tip from Ice-T who is one of her biggest fans.
"She's just a good person," he added. "She should be the people's choice."
