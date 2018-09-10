Twenty-five years ago, September 10, 1993, the world met Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully when The X-Files premiered on Fox. TV was forever changed.

The X-Files, which has produced 218 episodes and two movies, became a pop culture icon. Starring Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, The X-Files wasn't a ratings hit off the bat. The series pulled in numbers that would be impressive nowadays, but back in 1993? They were fine.

"I remember being more concerned with, ‘Are people really going to be interested in seeing a show about aliens?' That was my question. It wasn't something I was necessarily interested in," Duchovny told E! News during a visit to the set of the first X-Files revival season in 2015.

Slowly but surely, the show picked up steam, reaching new heights in season five and with the The X-Files: Fight the Future, the first movie, in 1998. Suddenly it was Mulder's and Scully's world and we were just living in it.