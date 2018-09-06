Cardi B Has Baby Kulture on Her Mind as She Kicks Off New York Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Not even Cardi B could have predicted just how much motherhood would impact her. 

As she continues to enjoy life at home with daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and husband Offset, the rapper took a night off from mommy duties to sit front row at Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show. Cardi soaked in every moment of the evening, telling E! News in an interview that she was looking forward to "showing my after pregnancy body, like what's good?!" 

The "I Like It" emcee did exactly that in a black bodycon dress by Tom Ford that showcased her silhouette, which she paired with dramatic statement earrings and a slicked back 'do. It didn't take long for Cardi to shift the conversation to her little girl and how "amazing" it is to watch Kulture grow up. 

"It's the best feeling in the world," she gushed. "I love it. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love it!" 

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Cardi B

Rob Kim/WireImage

Baby Kulture wasn't the only reason for Cardi's celebration, of course! Snagging a spot next to Anna WintourTom Hanks and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding at the fashion show is no small feat and didn't go unnoticed by the Bronx native. 

"I CAME A LONG F--KING WAY," she captioned an Instagram post."First things first, I spend so much money on Tom Ford sh-t, I deserve to be here," Cardi also told WWD. "All that g-ddamn money I spent, it's about time I'm here." 

Cardi gave birth to her first child in July, but aside from a few small glimpses, has yet to officially introduce Kulture to the world. Like any new mama, the 25-year-old has decided to keep this aspect of her personal life exclusive to her nearest and dearest.   

Cardi B, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram

As a source previously explained to E! News, "Cardi is obsessed with Kulture and is already very attached and overprotective. She has let her family and a few friends see the baby, but has mainly been spending a lot of time alone at home with Offset."

Hear more from Cardi by pressing play on the video above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Babies , Celeb Kids , Interviews , Fashion Week , New York Fashion Week , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby Bod in Body-Hugging Tom Ford Dress

Cardi B Gushes Over Daughter Kulture at NYFW

Khloe Kardashian Admits She Has Swimsuit Insecurities

Beyonce Shares New Pics From Her "Monumental" Year

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Has Maternity Photoshoot With Son Luca and Boyfriend Matthew Koma as Due Date Approaches

David Henrie, Marie Cahill

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Maria Cahill Expecting Baby Girl

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.