Inside Cardi B's First Days of Motherhood With Baby Kulture

In just a few short days, it's safe to say Cardi B knows all about the joys of parenthood.

Last Wednesday, the hip-hop superstar announced the birth of her first child with Offset on social media.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18," she shared on Instagram with a pink and floral-themed nude photo.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see the first photo of the couple's baby girl, E! News is learning new details about how the woman behind "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" is adjusting to being a parent.

"Cardi was so excited to have the baby early and has been nothing but head over heels with her baby girl," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She had a smooth delivery and the baby was definitely ready to be here early."