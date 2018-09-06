Lyric McHenry Laid to Rest Three Weeks After Her Death

Lyric McHenry was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Family friend Magic Johnson confirmed the reality star's funeral in a statement on Twitter. "Yesterday was a difficult day as we laid to rest Lyric McHenry, a daughter to Cookie and I and best friend to EJ," he wrote. "We've known Lyric since she was a baby and shared many lifelong memories with her and her family."

The former basketball player continued, "We were blessed to witness her become a caring and brilliant young lady. Her talent was special and her potential limitless. She will be sorely missed. May she rest in peace."

Lyric, who appeared on EJ Johnson's show EJNYC, was found dead above the Major Deegan Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 14. At the time, police claimed there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body, however, an investigation into her death was later opened.

The night before the producer's death, she celebrated her 26th birthday with friends and family at New York City hot spots The Frederick Hotel, SoHo Grand Hotel and Dream Downtown.