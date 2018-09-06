Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about her insecurities.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her and Tristan Thompson's first child, True Thompson, five months ago. Now Khloe, who admits she's never been a bathing suit girl, is getting back in her bikini and proudly sharing photos of herself on social media.

"My entire life I have never been a bathing suit girl. I don't know if I'll ever feel good in a swimsuit—I've just never been that comfortable wearing one!" Khloe shared with fans on her app Thursday. "When we were recently on vacation in Mexico, I think the only thing that made me take off my cover-up is that I had to get in the water because of the heat, LOL."

"Since having True, my body is just different and not the same whatsoever. I'm not at my goal yet, but I'm also not insecure about it," Khloe continued. "My body just is my body right now—and I feel really confident and beautiful!"