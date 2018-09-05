Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Get Matching Infinity Tattoos

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 10:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin, Tattoo

Shutterstock

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? That appears to be the case for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer have been linked for about a year, but have yet to officially comment on their relationship status. But, their new ink could be the couple's way of confirming their romance. Over the weekend, Johnson attended the photocall for her upcoming movie, Suspiria, at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. While posing for photos, cameras spotted an infinity sign tattoo complete with two Xs below her left elbow.

Just days earlier, Martin stepped out in Los Angeles to attend the launch of S.E.A. Jeans and was photographed with the same tattoo in a similar spot on his arm.

Read

Why Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have Kept Their Relationship So Private

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin, Tattoo

Shutterstock

Johnson and Martin, who shares two kids with ex Gwyneth Paltrow, fueled romance rumors in early 2018 when they were spotted on a dinner date at Soho House in Malibu, Calif. Shortly after their date, cameras snapped the duo getting cozy on the beach together.

"They had their arms wrapped around each other and were very affectionate," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "She had her head on his shoulder and was leaning into him. They stopped to gaze out at the water and look for dolphins."

In February, Johnson and Martin attended Ellen DeGeneres star-studded 60th birthday party together.

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson

Jacson / Splash News

A few months later, Johnson's mom, Melanie Griffith, opened up about her daughter's relationship with the Coldplay frontman.

"I adore him!" Griffith told People. "But she is very private about her life and I respect that."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dakota Johnson , Chris Martin , Couples , Tattoos , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Olivia Culpo Talks "Model Squad," Rejection & Danny Amendola

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Fires Back: I'm "Not Acting" as If Tristan Thompson "Didn't Cheat"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

15 Times Giuliana and Bill Rancic Made Us Say "Couple Goals" on Social Media

Ashlee+Evan 101, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Evan Ross Exposes Wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross' "Gross" Food Habit on ASHLEE+EVAN

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Priyank Chopra, Sophie Turner

Nick and Joe Jonas Enjoy Double Date with Fiancées Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Take Baby True on Family Vacation

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.