Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Get Matching Infinity Tattoos

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? That appears to be the case for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer have been linked for about a year, but have yet to officially comment on their relationship status. But, their new ink could be the couple's way of confirming their romance. Over the weekend, Johnson attended the photocall for her upcoming movie, Suspiria, at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. While posing for photos, cameras spotted an infinity sign tattoo complete with two Xs below her left elbow.

Just days earlier, Martin stepped out in Los Angeles to attend the launch of S.E.A. Jeans and was photographed with the same tattoo in a similar spot on his arm.