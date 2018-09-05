Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Maria Cahill Expecting Baby Girl

David Henrie, Marie Cahill

David Henrie is full of surprises!

On Wednesday morning, the Wizards of Waverly Place star had some big news to share on social media. As it turns out, he's expecting his first child with Maria Cahill.

"After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that's indescribable," he shared on Instagram Stories. "I'd never felt before and made me such a better person."

The actor added, "I cannot wait to see what being a poppa brings I cannot wait!"

After teasing a gender reveal party online, David finally revealed the news. The couple is expecting a girl.

"ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys," he wrote to his followers. "I'm already singing 'I Loved Her First.' That reminds me. Where's my shotgun? I don't have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!"

Famous friends including Cameron Fuller and Madison Iseman couldn't help but express their excitement on social media in the comments section.

As for the future mom and dad, they haven't been able to hide their love for one another ever since becoming husband and wife.

Back in April 2017, the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends including Kevin James and Selena Gomez.

"I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her. Now, almost three years later, it's almost surreal that we're finally getting married," David shared with E! News after the wedding. "We're so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can't wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate."

Congratulations to the couple on this new chapter!

