Make way for another Law & Order series. NBC announced Dick Wolf and former Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent executive producer have teamed up Law & Order: Hate Crimes Unit.

"As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what's really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail," Wolf said in a statement. "Twenty years ago when SVU began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes, but when you bring the stories into people's living rooms – with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson – a real dialogue can begin. That's what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level."