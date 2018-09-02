Cardi B Shares Touching New Photo of Daughter Kulture

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 2:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram

Cardi B isn't ready to share a photo of her and Offset's daughter Kulture's face but she still wants to show the world how much she loves her.

The 25-year-old rapper posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a close-up of her touching her baby's hands.

"I needed a girl like you," Cardi B wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, the rapper shared on her Instagram Story a video of her feeding Kulture at 6:50 a.m. It is the latest in several videos she has posted in recent weeks that have included the child but have not shown her face.

"No sleep after the studio unless Kulture say soo," Cardi B captioned the post.

Cardi B gave birth to Kulture, her first child and Offset's fourth, more than two months ago.

Photos

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

Cardi B, Offset

Instagram

In August, she posted a photo of her and her husband holding their daughter. The pic gives a glimpse of Kulture's face.

On Saturday, Offset debuted a new face tattoo of their daughter's name.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chloe Grace Moretz, Venice Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Wears a Neon Bikini as She and Stormi Bask in the Sun

Cardi B Teases Her Daughter Kulture's Reveal

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, 2018 Tony Awards

Claire Danes Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Shenae Grimes

Celeb Baby Bumps

Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.