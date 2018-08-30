Instagram
Hilary Duff's son gave her the sweetest compliment at the exact time she needed it most.
The 30-year-old Younger star, who is currently expecting her second child, is opening up about life as a parent, proving that even celebrities have their "I suck" moments. In a new interview with InStyle, Hilary shares a story about a moment in particular with her 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie.
"He's really a sweet, sensitive boy," Hilary shares. "I'll tell you something, this happened last year. When I'm filming Younger I'm [in NYC] for four months, and I try to make it home almost every weekend to see him because when he's in school, he can't miss."
"So I happened to be home on a Friday or Monday or something like that, and I was just scrambling," the actress continues. "It was just one of those mornings where everything that could have gone wrong, was wrong, and we were running late. I was burning the toast over and over again, and I think I had literally been through three pieces of toast. He was finishing his homework, and it was just crazy, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I just suck right now.' And I said it out loud."
So how did Luca react?
"He said, 'You don't suck, you're the best mommy. You're doing the best you can do. And I really like burnt toast,'" Hilary recalls. "I was like, 'You are the sweetest child. I can't even deal with you, thank you so much. I don't know what I did to deserve you.'"
"He can just be really sweet in that way," Hilary says. "He knows that I would never let him say something like that about himself. It was actually out of character for me to say it about myself where he could hear me, but I was pulling my hair out. But he said, 'You don't suck, you're doing the best you can do.' So sweet."
Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby girl in the near future, so how does Luca feel about getting a sibling?
"I think he's excited. It's been him and I for six years, so it was a big conversation to have," she tells InStyle. "I was also shooting in New York at the time, so I waited a little bit to tell him until I could be home with him. But I think he's going to be a great big brother. He's such a sweet kid and has such a gentle soul, so I know he's going to be great with her."
Earlier this month, Hilary took to Instagram to ask her baby girl to "hurry it up" as her due date approaches.
