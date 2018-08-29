Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Moms Are Dancing BFFs

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's mothers bonded wonderfully during their engagement party in India.

The 25-year-old pop star's mom Denise Jonas posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday a video of Madhu Chopra teaching her to dance at the bash, which took place almost two weeks ago.

"Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills!" she wrote. "I miss you. #engagementparty."

E! News had learned about Priyanka and Nick's engagement in July. The 36-year-old Quantico actress and her beau confirmed it a month later on Instagram via photos of their traditional Indian Roka ceremony, which took place a few hours before their engagement party.