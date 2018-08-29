Earl Gibson III/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 10:03 AM
Earl Gibson III/WireImage
A picture of Kirk Douglas is capturing fans' hearts.
The 101-year-old actor was recently photographed enjoying some quality time with his 8-month-old great-granddaughter, Lua Izzy. The black and white picture showed the little one looking up to her great-grandfather while he sat in a chair and stared lovingly back down at her.
Kirk's grandson Cameron Douglas—son of Michael Douglas—posted the sweet shot to Instagram on Tuesday and captioned it with a single word: "LOVE."
This wasn't the first time Cameron shared a photo of the adorable duo. He also posted a picture of the Spartacus star holding the baby girl back in January.
"Words cannot express," he wrote besides the generational photo along with the hashtags #Powerful and #Bloodline.
Even Catherine Zeta Jones couldn't resist the cuteness overload.
"Too precious for words," she wrote at the time.
Words cannot express.... #Powerful #Bloodline
A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on
However, a bloodline isn't all Kirk and his great-granddaughter share. The little one also shares his name. Kirk was born Issur Danielovitch and went by Izzy.
Cameron and his girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed their daughter in December 2017.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?