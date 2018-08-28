ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 11:51 AM
New season, new face!
Just days before The View kicks off a brand-new season, ABC officially announced that Abby Huntsman will be a new co-host.
The former anchor and host of Fox & Friends Weekend will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain starting this Tuesday.
"We have an exciting season ahead of us and are thrilled to welcome Abby Huntsman to The View," ABC said in a statement. "She brings her unique life and professional experiences and has a smart, relatable and distinctive point of view on everything from pop culture to politics to parenthood. We can't wait to return to the Hot Topics table with Abby joining our panel of incredibly talented women whose diverse voices have always played a significant role in the national conversation."
For those who are extra curious about Abby, you aren't alone. We did some digging and found some fun facts about the TV star. Take a look below.
1. Political Experience: Similar to Meghan, Abby has a father who has earned his spot in Washington D.C. Jon Huntsman is a former presidential candidate and current U.S. Ambassador to Russia. Abby also worked on her dad's 2012 presidential campaign as a media adviser and surrogate.
2. Family First: One look at Abby's Instagram and you'll quickly see how much love this co-host has for her family. The happily married star has a golden retriever named George and a newborn baby named Isabel who has experienced quite a special summer. From pool time or play dates at home, baby Isabel is living her best life thanks to a hands-on mother and father.
3. Journalistic Credentials: Earlier this month, Abby announced she was leaving her job as a co-host and anchor of Fox News' Fox and Friends Weekend. But before joining the cable network, Abby served as an assistant booker for Good Morning America, news desk assistant for ABC News and former intern at Good Morning America. In other words, that communications degree from University of Pennsylvania came in handy.
4. Write It Up: During her first season of The View, Abby will release a children's book titled Who Will I Be? The picture book explores the value of service and the extraordinary power of giving back. This story is for any parent who wants to inspire strong values in their child: giving back, helping others, and serving your community.
5. Co-Host Support: Before Abby joined The View, many past and present co-hosts expressed their hopes for a new conservative voice. "I really hope that it is a conservative seat because I think it will balance out that table," Candace Cameron Bure previously told Fox News. "They need more than one conservative so I really hope it's a conservative." Meghan added on Watch What Happens Live, "Would it be nice [to have another conservative]? Of course!"
In the first week of new shows, viewers will watch Sonia Sotomayor, John Kerry and Wendy Williams sit down at the table. Watch for yourself when The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. CT/PT.
