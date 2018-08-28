Tia Mowry Has a Message for New Moms Trying to Lose Weight

However, Mowry admitted it took her son some time to adjust to the idea of becoming a big brother. "I have to be honest with you. At first, he was like, 'What is this? who is this? Take her back!'" she said with a laugh. About a week before Mowry gave birth, via C-section, her son rebelled a bit by drawing on his sister's furniture. "I think he was just marking his territory, because she now has his room," she explained. "He was like, 'Oh, OK! You're gonna take my room? I'm gonna draw on your furniture.' Anyway, he is amazing now. He's the biggest help!"

Mowry told E! News she feels "so blessed" to have such a caring son. "He will not change a diaper at all, but he will feed her. He will throw away her diaper, going, 'Ew!' I'm like, 'Cree, you did that, too!'" Best of all, she said, "He knows where everything is, and he's extremely helpful."

Raising a daughter already feels different than raising a son, Mowry admitted. "Cree is a part of me; a girl is an extension of me. Cairo is an extension of who I am. I'm just so sensitive to everything about her, and I think it's just because I feel like I want her to grow up, I guess, continuing my legacy. I'm not saying as an actress or whatever; I'm talking about how I view the world and how I see the world, and how I believe that integrity and character and all that stuff is important. I just want her to be an extension of me and just make this world a better place," she said. "I'm all things women. I'm very much a feminist and I believe we can do all things. To have my daughter and teach her and guide her, it's definitely been an incredible journey so far."