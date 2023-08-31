The Complicated Truth About the Royal Family's Reaction to Princess Diana's Death

Watch : Kate Middleton Reveals Surprise About Princess Diana's Ring

Kensington Palace has belonged to Britain's royal family for more than 400 years, and has its share of ghosts.

And more recently it's been imbued with the spirit of Princess Diana, one of the most famous figures of the 20th century—her essence destined to linger for as long as her story continues to resonate. And there are no signs that her hold on hearts and minds will be loosening any time soon.

Further cementing her legacy, a statue of Diana now stands sentry in the palace's Sunken Garden, dedicated on what would have been her 60th birthday by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, the once thick-as-thieves brothers making an increasingly rare appearance together.

Diana was killed in a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, when she was only 36, leaving behind a complex legacy that represents different things to different members of a family that had no choice but to carry on and put up a strong front in the wake of her death. (Much to the detriment of her younger son, as Harry has since shared.)