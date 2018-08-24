Home sweet home—Minnesota style!

Almost three weeks have passed since Bachelor Nation watched as Becca Kufrin accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen, and the newly engaged lovebirds are acclimating to life away from the cameras like total pros. After spending time apart celebrating their respective siblings' upcoming weddings, Becca and Garrett reunited in her hometown for a getaway full of familiar sights, good food and loved ones.

As seen on the reality TV stars' Instagram accounts, Becca is having an absolute blast introducing her hubby-to-be to the city she grew up in. "I think I'll keep him," she teased in the caption of a sweet photo of the pair.

"Minniesplorin' and eatin' our way through the city! The most attractive tour guide I've ever had," Garrett added in his own post. Since touching down in Minneapolis, Becca and Garrett have enjoyed hitting the area's must-see destinations and indulging in pizza.