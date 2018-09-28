90210's Shenae Grimes Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Shenae Grimes is a mom!

The 90210 actress has welcomed a baby girl, her first child with husband Josh Beech. Grimes gave birth to her daughter on Thursday afternoon, her rep confirmed to People. "We couldn't be happier to welcome beautiful baby girl Beech into the world," the couple told the outlet. Their bundle of joy weighed in at 6 lbs., 12 oz.

Grimes and Beech, who tied the knot in May 2013, announced the pregnancy in May. "Well it's official... I'm definitely a grown-up! @joshbeech and I are so excited to welcome this badass baby girl into our world and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!" Grimes wrote on Instagram.

Beech also shared the exciting news with his social media followers, writing, "Nope, Shenae didn't just beat me at a pizza eating competition... Cant wait to meet our baby girl. Love ya @shenaegrimesbeech, you're a fucking babe and I love you already my baby girl Beech."