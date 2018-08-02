It's a 90210 reunion!

Shenae Grimes-Beech took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures of her enjoying some fun in the sun with her former co-star AnnaLynne McCord. One of the photos showed the actresses smiling on a beach chair in their bikinis while the other showed them with more serious expressions. The photos also gave fans another glimpse at Grimes-Beech's growing baby bump.

"Buddha and Barbie," she wrote beside the photos. She also included the hashtag #InstagramVsReality.

Grimes-Beech was clearly excited about the Annie Wilson and Naomi Clark reunion. The star also shared the photos on Instagram Story and wrote, "#Reunited and it feels so good!!!"