Alyssa Milano Defends #MeToo Movement Amid Asia Argento Allegations

Alyssa Milano is speaking out about the sexual assault allegations against Asia Argento.

The 45-year-old actress shared her thoughts during a sit-down interview with ABC News.

"People that have been abused can also be abusers, and that's a sad fact," she said during the interview, which aired on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America.

Earlier this week, The New York Times published a report claiming Argento had agreed to pay Jimmy Bennett $380,000 after his attorney sent her a notice of intent to sue alleging she had sexually assaulted the former child actor when he was 17 years old. The report was based on documents the newspaper received in an encrypted email from an unidentified party.

Argento "strongly" denied "the contents of The New York Times article" and said she "never had any sexual relationship with Bennett." However, the newspaper stood by its reporting.

After her denial, TMZ shared an alleged text exchange between Argento and a "friend," in which Argento seemingly confessed to having sex with Bennett while he was a minor. However, E! News has not verified the validity of the texts.

TMZ also shared a photo of Argento and Bennett in which they appeared to be shirtless and resting their heads against a pillow.

Argento's attorney did not return TMZ's or E! News' request for comment.