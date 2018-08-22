Courtesy Warner Brothers
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 10:00 AM
In nine days, some of Netflix's most popular movies will no longer be available to stream.
13 Going on 30, Batman Begins, The Bucket List, Casino, The Dark Knight, Dead Poets Society, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Ghostbusters are just a few of the films leaving the subscription service starting Sept. 1. Throughout the month, various movie and television titles—including all seven seasons of Rules of Engagement and Barbra Streisand's A Star Is Born—will disappear.
As always, all titles and dates are subject to change.
Here is the current list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in September 2018:
Leaving 9/1/18
13 Going on 30
The Assets
Batman Begins
The Bucket List
Casino
The Dark Knight
Dead Poets Society
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
A Royal Night Out
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Leaving 9/2/18
Outsourced
Waffle Street
Leaving 9/11/18
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7
Leaving 9/14/18
Pete's Dragon
Leaving 9/15/18
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
Bordertown
A Star Is Born
Leaving 9/16/18
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
Leaving 9/24/18
Iris
Leaving 9/28/18
The Imitation Game
