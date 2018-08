Pink's children made a few animal friends this week during a visit to the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Queensland, Australia.

The "What About Us" singer shared pictures of the family's excursion on Thursday.

The adorable photos showed the Grammy winner feeding a kangaroo with her 1-year-old son Jameson Moon Hart and her 7-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart cuddling up with a koala.

Pink's family is currently in Australia for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. However, it hasn't been the easiest time for the singer. The "Just Like Fire" artist returned to the stage last week after being hospitalized for a gastric virus and dehydration. She had also suffered an upper respiratory infection earlier this month.