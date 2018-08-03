Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Pink is shutting down rumors she canceled her recent Sydney concert to relax on a beach.
The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to set the record straight about a paparazzi pic that showed her lounging in the sand with daughter Willow nearby. The photo's caption read "Pink's Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Bryon Beach."
"I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it," the "What About Us" singer wrote. "I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children."
Pink went on to explain she's "already been sick twice" during her Beautiful Trauma Tour and that her kids have, as well. While she was able to "push through" these first few times, she needed to postpone her recent show to rest.
"This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine," she wrote.
The artist went on to defend her dedication to her fans.
"You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life," she wrote. "I have never f--ked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not."
She also claimed there was a lot happening in this photo that the paparazzi didn't capture.
"What they don't show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move," she wrote.
Despite feeling under the weather, Pink assured her fans she would "see everyone tomorrow whether I'm better or not." She also promised her postponed show would be rescheduled.
"As I said, I'm sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected," she wrote. "Onwards and upwards."
On Wednesday, Live Nation announced Pink's Aug. 3 show at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena had been postponed.
"P!nk is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and has received medical advice that she should not perform in order to facilitate her recovery," the company stated via a press release.
Pink also confirmed the news via Twitter and apologized for missing the show.
In addition, the artist turned to her local fans for health advice.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.