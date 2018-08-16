Happy 10th anniversary, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi!

In honor of the special milestone, the 60-year-old talk show host and the 45-year-old former actress posted on their Instagram pages on Thursday a video from their wedding, which shows the two getting their first looks at each other as well as a photo montage from their special day. The footage was originally broadcast on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a month after they tied the knot.

Ellen and Portia wed on Aug. 16, 2008, more than three years after they started dating, at their home in Los Angeles. Portia wore a Zac Posen halter bridal gown with a pink bodice and a full pale pink tulle skirt. Ellen sported a white sheer Zac Posen shirt, vest and pants.