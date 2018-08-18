7 Times Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super-Sexy Outfit to the MTV VMA Awards

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Aug. 18, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's "Booty" lyrics pretty much explain how we feel when the star walks on to the VMA red carpet. Her looks always promise to make you swoon. For one, she wears designer gowns that make you fantasize being a Hollywood diva—they're glamorous, sultry and overall fit for a pop culture queen. Then, she typically opts for form-fitting looks with cutouts or plunging necklines that will reveal her ultra-toned figure and curvaceous body (See: Her metallic gown from the VMA Awards 2014). One glance at her look, and you won't have trouble getting up the next morning to go to the gym. She's body and fashion goals.

With the MTV VMA Awards on Monday, the anticipation for the star's look is real. We're expecting mermaid-length hair, a body-revealing gown and a resulting obsession over her look from viewers. 

Getting excited for the red carpet? Scroll through the star's sexiest looks below!

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Dark Romance

It's easy fall in love with Jennifer Lopez's VMA Awards look from 2002. With its plunging neckline and form-fitting design, this top and skirt make for the perfect date night outfit.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Velvet Vibes

For the 2009 award ceremony, the "On the Floor" singer wore a nude dress with a heart-shaped neckline and velvet sleeves. To complete her sultry style, she added Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels with an ankle strap.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Glamour Queen

In 2014, J. Lo killed the carpet in a metallic, cutout dress with a high slit. To create a look that had everyone talking, she paired it with diamond jewelry, long, straight hair and metallic accessories.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Daring Diva

With sparkling mini dress, matching head wrap and grey over-the-knee boots, the singer was a sight to see at the VMA Awards 2006.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Animal Prints

Did the star start the over-the-knee boots trend on the red carpet? This 2001 look just may be proof.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Havana Honey

This star's abs are next level. For her 2001 VMA performance, J. Lo sported a low-rise skirt with a crop top, hat and satin lace-up pumps. It was epic.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Hip-Hop History

Remember P. Diddy's clothing line, Sean John? Well, back in 2000, when the Bronx-born singer was dating the rapper, she wore his clothes on the red carpet with pride.

