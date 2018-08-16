Diane Kruger Spotted for the First Time Since Pregnancy News

Diane Kruger is finally showing off her baby bump.

The German actress was spotted in New York City hailing a cab with her pregnancy on full display. Kruger wore a floral top, jeans and white boots.

News of her pregnancy first broke in May, and it was confirmed after suspicions started brewing during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. This is the first child for Kruger and her boyfriend Norman Reedus. A source confirmed to E! News that the Inglorious Basterds star was 4-5 months along in her pregnancy.

The Walking Dead star and Kruger made their first red carpet debut together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, but rumors swirled about their romance back in Feb. 2017. In Sept., the couple was seen kissing and taking selfies together at the U.S. Open.

Kruger and Reedus "complement each other very well," a second source tells E! News. "Norman is very free wheeling and relaxed and fun and Diane is much more analytical and thoughtful."