Liam Payne is looking in one direction after his breakup with Cheryl Cole: onward.

The 24-year-old singer was spotted holding hands with 20-year-old model Cairo Dwek while hanging out together in Lake Como, Italy. Photos captured the potentially budding romance while they strolled hand-in-hand around the 5-star hotel Villa d'Este. Dwek strutted in short denim shorts, a black leather jacket and white platform shoes. Payne wore dark jeans, a white shirt and a black hat.

The model has posted many photos on Instagram documenting her travels across Europe, including Lake Como and Florence, Italy. Her photos imply that she and a friend were already relaxing at the luxury hotel when she was spotted hanging out with Payne.

The former One Direction singer and Cole announced their breakup just about a month ago. On July 1, Payne posted on Twitter that he and his girlfriend of two years were "going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make."

He and the Girls Aloud singer have a child together, Bear, who was born in March 2017.