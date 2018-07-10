Cheryl Cole Resurfaces at Simon Cowell's Party After Liam Payne Split

After news of her split from Liam Payne broke earlier this month, Cheryl Cole returned to the public eye on Monday and attended Simon Cowell's Syco Summer Party in London.

The singer stunned in an orange dress and posed for pictures outside the Victoria and Albert Museum. She accessorized her look with gold-colored earrings and matching heels.

Payne announced the breakup on July 1 via Twitter.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," the former One Direction singer wrote. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."