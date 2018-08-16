Pete Davidson believes he has luck on his side.

The Saturday Night Live star opened up to GQ in their September issue about his relationship with fiancée Ariana Grande and how the two of them are "learning how to be adults."

In his interview, Davidson likens his meeting Grande to something nearly surreal. "The universe works in strange ways," he said. "All I know is that I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

The Sweetener singer and comedian got engaged relatively quickly after their relationship became public, which confused and elated fans all over. Perhaps that's what Davidson had planned all along. It's as if he knew he and Grande were meant to be together. "The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" he explained.

Davidson made big on his promise and sent his love interest photos of engagement rings when Grande called him on his bluff. After showing her pictures of potential rings, Grande sent back her favorites, to which Davidson replied, "Sick."